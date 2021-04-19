Mass shootings in the United States have long been on the rise with tragedies seeming daily. According to CNN, there have been close to 147 mass shootings this year alone and 45 since March 16, as of April 18. There has been an average of 1.37 shootings a day. This number is simply to show that there has been more than a shooting each day on average.

The sheer amount of daily gun violence will, and has, led to an increasing amount of fear and desensitization in many Americans. I was on campus with some friends when someone set off a confetti popper at the Colonnades which everyone immediately thought was a gunshot. It might seem silly looking back, but with gun violence being the first thing our minds jumped to, I believe that is quite telling.

So, what can we do about rising gun violence? First, many people are calling for more sensible and stricter gun laws. Not only because all these violent acts are carried out with guns, but also the sheer access these people had to these weapons. In the United States it has been shown how easy it is to obtain a gun.

In 2016, there was a video of a 13 year old buying a weapon on his first try. Events like this are often pointed to as evidence of partly why we have so many mass shootings in the first place. Which is quite truly one of the most obvious factors in these events. Though not everyone seems to think that gun availability is the problem.

Many people cite the 'good guy with a gun,' saying that if someone with a gun had been there, they could have stopped this or at least prevented some of the deaths. However, this has been proven patently false. According to several studies listed through PBS, there is a strong correlation that, “right-to-carry laws increase, rather than decrease, violent crime. Higher rates of gun ownership is correlated with higher homicide rates.”

This correlation doesn’t fully prove the idea. One factor that challenges of self-defense gun use is the lack of proof of reports of self defense. Meaning there are very few records of individuals using guns for self defense. NPR said, “researchers can't seem to find the people who are shot by civilians defending themselves because they don't show up in hospital records.”

There are countless studies and articles on the effects of gun ownership and the ability of individuals with guns to actually stop crime when it happens. Since these studies are not very positive on people stopping crimes when they occur, is there any solution at all for these events? Yes, but it is a far more diverse and difficult problem to solve.

Studies on the links between economic social disparity in gun violence are new, but this pathway seems the most promising solution.

According to a study by Daniel Kim, “Our ability to climb the economic ladder compared to our parents was linked to a 25% decrease in neighborhood gun homicide rates. Higher levels of trust in institutions such as the government, media, and corporations were associated with a 19% lower neighborhood gun homicide rate. Meanwhile, higher levels of public welfare spending were related to a 14% lower neighborhood homicide rate, while the rich-poor gap was related to an 8% higher neighborhood homicide rate.”

“Tax policies that further redistribute income to low-income households could additionally reduce poverty, which in my study was associated with a 27% higher neighborhood gun homicide rate,” Kim said.

This research is a good indication of possible causes of gun violence in America. In the U.S. we can see an increasing amount of disparity between the poorest Americans and the middle class. Research like the study provided tells us that bridging this disparity could help solve violent issues that grow from disparity and struggle.

What is your opinion on gun laws in America? Are we doing too little to curb gun violence? Submit your opinion to the Herald!