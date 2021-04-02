For most students at WKU, zoom classes have been a reality for over a year.

By now, it is pretty easy to see what is great about remote learning and what is not, and that is exactly what we at the Herald are going to do today.

As a disclaimer, I am not admitting to the acts stated in this article, and to my professors who may be reading this I promise I am paying complete attention to everything you are saying.

Maybe.

Without further ado, here is our list for the best and worst parts about zoom classes and remote learning.

Worst Part #1: Distractions

I tend to think of myself as a pretty focused person, but there’s something about being surrounded by all of my favorite things while being in a class that I don’t particularly enjoy that is torturous.

This could easily be solved if I chose to go to a different place that didn’t have all of my hobbies in it, but there are also other things on my computer that are more enticing than my present zoom class.

You might want to look away if you want to continue to pay attention in your zoom classes, but slither.io is discrete with a camera on and also a load of fun.

Either way, the distractions that come with remote-learning are inevitable and irresistible, making our college classes way harder than they need to be.

Worst Part #2: Breakout Rooms

Out of all the breakout rooms I have been a part of, I have enjoyed a very small amount of them.

Students usually only participate if the professor is there, as a way to show that they’re paying attention and actually at their computer.

With the professor absent, you usually end up chilling with 2 dead silent classmates on their phones and a black screen that just says “Zach”, until you’re called back into the main room.

Breakout rooms are only fun if everyone is willing to participate, which CAN and HAS happened, so stop being lame and talk to your peers to save us all from the awkwardness.

Worst Part #3: Mute Button Anxiety

I know that as soon as you read this header you knew exactly what I was talking about.

I have learned to never trust that menacing little microphone icon with the suspicious red slash in it that you cannot help but doubt the legitimacy of.

It doesn’t help that people have failed to realize that their microphone wasn’t muted, and ended up saying or doing something extremely embarrassing.

We are always going to be left wondering who is next, and if it may be us.

Best Part #1: Multi-tasking

As a derivative of the easy distractions, zoom classes also allow us to get things done that we wouldn’t be able to do if we were in person.

I'm not admitting to anything, but you could hypothetically connect your phone to a bluetooth speaker and shower during your early morning zoom lectures! Just so long as your professor doesn’t require your camera to be on.

You can eat entire meals, check the latest sports scores, and even get other homework assignments done while in a zoom class.

However, multi-tasking is only a few steps away from unnecessary distraction, so be sure to toe the line between the two well.

Best Part #2: Extra Sleep

Due to the fact that you likely zoom into classes from your room, you are able to maximize the amount of sleep you get at night.

Instead of getting up 40 minutes before your in-person class to get ready and walk or drive there, you can realistically wake up 5 minutes before your zoom class to roll out of bed and log on.

This is vital for college students, because we don’t get enough sleep as is, but it can also be dangerous for those who like to join their class and then immediately fall back asleep.

You know who you guys are, not in a condescending way because I may or may not be guilty of it too, but the point is that you know it's bad.

Best Part #3: Easy Accessibility

Although zoom classes are not ideal, and come with a load of extra personal focus and responsibilities, they are extremely accessible.

The ability to attend class from wherever you are is amazing, and for those who feel inspired it allows you to maximize your day.

You can spend more time at home, with friends, or out and about with the accessibility of zoom classes.

It is likely that the main thing that sticks from Zoom University is its accessibility, and I would not be surprised if it continues to be a relevant format for the delivery of classes.

Shane Stryker can be reached at shane.stryker614@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @shanestryker.