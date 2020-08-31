New zoning changes went into effect on WKU’s campus Monday, creating a new overflow zone.
WKU Parking and Transportation sent out an email Monday morning informing the community of changes made to the accessibility of parking in Parking Structure Three, which sits at the edge of campus, past the baseball fields and the in-progress First-Year Village.
As of Monday, Aug. 31, PS3 is now an overflow parking zone, which allows for anyone with commuter or housing permits to park in the 700-space structure.
Questions about the new PS3 overflow zone can be directed to PTS at transportation@wku.edu.
