Police responded to gunshots at a restaurant on campus Tuesday night.

At 11:02 p.m., WKU activated its emergency text message system in response to a possible active shooter situation at “The Den by Denny’s” next to Pearce Ford Tower.

Tim Gray, public relations officer for the WKU Police Department, said at 10:52 p.m. police responded to a call of shots fired at The Den on the west side of campus.

By the time police arrived, the shooter had fled the scene and witnesses began reporting on what they saw, Gray said.

“We can confirm one shot was fired,” Gray said. “We don’t know what type of gun it was but believe it to be a handgun.”

Police believe the shooting was the result of a physical altercation that happened inside of The Den where two subjects began to fight, Gray said.

According to witnesses, that’s when one of the subjects pulled a gun and fired one shot, Gray said.

“From what we can tell, the bullet hit the ground and ricocheted, hitting a table,” Gray said. “We are not aware of anyone who was injured as a result of last night’s event.”

Police have no suspects, but are currently looking for four Black males who were seen fleeing the scene in a silver sedan and consider them persons of interest.

Police consider this to be an isolated incident.

Individuals with more information are encouraged to call the WKU Police Department and have the option to remain anonymous.

