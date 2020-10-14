October 5, 2020
1:57 a.m.
A subject was arrested in Creason Lot for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
October 8, 2020
11:35 p.m.
A subject was cited for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding a stop sign and careless driving on Chestnut.
1:05 a.m.
A subject was arrested for alcohol intoxication in Alumni College parking garage.
October 10, 2020
7:00 p.m.
A subject was arrested for public intoxication on the Sigma Alpha Epislon house yard.
11:00 p.m.
A subject was arrested for public intoxication on the corner of Center Street and 13th Street.
October 11, 2020
12:57 p.m.
A subject was arrested for public intoxication on Park Street and 13th Street.
1:31 p.m.
A juvenile was cited for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop on University Blvd. Lot.