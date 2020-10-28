October 20, 2020
10:52 p.m.
Shots were reportedly fired inside The Den at the Pearce Ford Tower Courtyard. The investigation is still ongoing.
October 23, 2020
1:26 p.m.
The fire alarm was activated at Kentucky Street Apartments after a mechanical issue with the elevator panel. Approximately 50 people were evacuated from the building.
October 25, 2020
6:42 p.m.
A subject was cited to court for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after the WKU Police Department found a car, with its lights turned on, in the back of South Campus parking lot.