8.26.19_wkupoliceoffice_rmattison_003 copy.jpg

The front office of the WKU Police Department on Aug. 26, 2019. The WKU Police Department has begun a complete transformation for the start of the fall 2019 semester. The renovations are meant to improve morale within the department, starting with cosmetic improvements.

 Reed Mattison/HERALD

October 20, 2020

10:52 p.m.

Shots were reportedly fired inside The Den at the Pearce Ford Tower Courtyard. The investigation is still ongoing. 

October 23, 2020

1:26 p.m. 

The fire alarm was activated at Kentucky Street Apartments after a mechanical issue with the elevator panel. Approximately 50 people were evacuated from the building.

October 25, 2020

6:42 p.m.

A subject was cited to court for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after the WKU Police Department found a car, with its lights turned on, in the back of South Campus parking lot.

 

Tags

Easton Reynolds is a general assignment reporter for the Herald. He is a sophomore from Bowling Green, KY studying Criminology and Middle Grades Education.”