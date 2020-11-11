8.26.19_wkupoliceoffice_rmattison_003 copy.jpg

The front office of the WKU Police Department on Aug. 26, 2019. The WKU Police Department has begun a complete transformation for the start of the fall 2019 semester. The renovations are meant to improve morale within the department, starting with cosmetic improvements.

 Reed Mattison/HERALD

November 4, 2020

7:47 p.m.

Drug paraphernalia was located in a trash can outside of Zacharias Hall. The paraphernalia was destroyed at the scene. 

November 6, 2020

6:28 p.m.

WKUPD took a report of Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd degree and Physical Harassment 2nd degree. No injury was reported. 

November 7, 2020

5:18 p.m.

A subject was cited for no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and buy/possession during a traffic stop on Normal Street.

6:05 p.m.

A student was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia in Douglas Keen Hall.

Tags

Easton Reynolds is a general assignment reporter for the Herald. He is a sophomore from Bowling Green, KY studying Criminology and Middle Grades Education.”