November 4, 2020
7:47 p.m.
Drug paraphernalia was located in a trash can outside of Zacharias Hall. The paraphernalia was destroyed at the scene.
November 6, 2020
6:28 p.m.
WKUPD took a report of Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd degree and Physical Harassment 2nd degree. No injury was reported.
November 7, 2020
5:18 p.m.
A subject was cited for no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and buy/possession during a traffic stop on Normal Street.
6:05 p.m.
A student was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia in Douglas Keen Hall.