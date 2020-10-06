October 2, 2020
11:02 a.m.
A bicycle was reported stolen from the PS3 bike rack.
7:56 p.m.
WKUPD conducted a search warrant of a room in Rodes Harlin Hall and located drugs and paraphernalia.
Easton Reynolds is a general assignment reporter for the Herald. He is a sophomore from Bowling Green, KY studying Criminology and Middle Grades Education.”
