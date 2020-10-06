8.26.19_wkupoliceoffice_rmattison_003 copy.jpg

The front office of the WKU Police Department on Aug. 26, 2019. The WKU Police Department has begun a complete transformation for the start of the fall 2019 semester. The renovations are meant to improve morale within the department, starting with cosmetic improvements.

 Reed Mattison/HERALD

October 2, 2020

11:02 a.m.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the PS3 bike rack.

 

7:56 p.m.

WKUPD conducted a search warrant of a room in Rodes Harlin Hall and located drugs and paraphernalia.

 

Easton Reynolds is a general assignment reporter for the Herald. He is a sophomore from Bowling Green, KY studying Criminology and Middle Grades Education.”