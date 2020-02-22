A Google search of Hideout, Bowling Green, will show a bright red notice along the restaurant’s details that reads: “Permanently closed.” The popular spot has closed after opening just two years ago.
Hideout closed its doors for the final time Thursday and has vanished from Twitter, where local bars and users of the social media platform have been extremely vocal concerning the restaurants closing.
Amid the Twitter chatter were Hilligans – a popular spot for WKU students – Barstool Western, and BrewCo Underground.
While there was no announcement of the impending closing on the establishment’s social media accounts, a visit to Hideout’s website gives the public the following statement from the restaurant’s management:
“We would like to thank our loyal customers of the Hideout Bar and Grill. We have made the decision to close down the restaurant effective immediately as construction of more apartments in the building continues, which will eventually take over this space. We didn’t think operating the Hideout amongst the construction and future apartments was compatible and have thus made the decision to close our doors. We thank the customers of Hideout Bar and Grill for your past business and encourage you to frequent some of the other great bars and restaurants in Bowling Green.”
