A local bar popular for WKU students closed last week. Soon after, the bar’s social media disappeared.
Hideout Bar and Grill operated on Center Street for just two years after opening in February 2018. Often having deals on food like wings and burgers, Hideout closed its doors on Thursday.
Posted on Hideout’s now inactive website is a statement from the establishment’s management:
“We would like to thank our loyal customers of the Hideout Bar and Grill. We have made the decision to close down the restaurant effective immediately as construction of more apartments in the building continues, which will eventually take over this space. We didn’t think operating the Hideout amongst the construction and future apartments was compatible and have thus made the decision to close our doors. We thank the customers of Hideout Bar and Grill for your past business and encourage you to frequent some of the other great bars and restaurants in Bowling Green.”
Twitter erupted with the restaurant’s closing and users of the social media app speculated that Hideout had been frequently allowing minors in its doors, claims which Bowling Green Police Department Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward could not confirm.
The bar’s license through Alcoholic Beverage Control in Frankfort upon its closing remained active and would have expired in late April this year.
Despite the speculation that arose on Twitter amid Hideout’s closing, many in the WKU community were sad to see it go, with many users making posts to commemorate the spot’s closing. Others were shocked to hear the bar was no longer in operation.
Hannah Nafziger, a junior healthcare administration major said she and her friends were among those shocked by the news, although her Hideout experience was less than satisfactory.
“Honestly we hadn’t been going there for a few months now,” Nafziger said. “It always took forever to get drinks, the bouncers could be rude depending on the night, and there really wasn’t a lot of room without the balcony open.”
Hideout’s management stated the reason for the bar closing was due to construction in the building, but it is unclear what will be taking its place.
News reporter Abbey Nutter can be reached at abbigail.nutter168@topper. wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @abbeynutter.