WKU President Timothy Caboni declared on Twitter on Friday that WKU would be committed to combating racial injustice on campus.
“The killings of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and George Floyd in Minneapolis provide us with a stark reminder of the racial injustice that exists in our nation,” Caboni wrote in a thread of tweets.
Caboni said that even though reopening campus is a priority for WKU, the university needed to address “the pain felt in communities and cities across the nation, including here in Kentucky.”
“We must continue to work together and stand up for fairness and justice for every person,” Caboni said. “We must do better.”
Even as a significant degree of our focus is on reopening our campuses this fall, we must address the pain felt in communities and cities across our nation, including here in Kentucky. Hundreds of WKU students and thousands of WKU alumni call Louisville home.— Tim Caboni (@caboni) May 29, 2020