After working out some new rules, the Preston Center will be open for workouts later this month.

Steve Rey, the Campus Recreation and Wellness director, said in an email sent to students faculty and staff on Thursday that the Preston Center would be open to members and guests beginning July 13. Because the COVID-19 pandemic still persists, visitors will be required to follow new guidelines.

Visitors will not be allowed to use the Preston Center facilities if they are not wearing a mask when they enter the building, Rey said in the email. If a guest is not exercising or performing some sort of physical activity, they must wear a mask. For instance, if a guest is inside a bathroom or locker room, they are required to mask.

Visitors who interact with others face-to-face must do so while wearing a mask, Rey wrote. Six feet of separation while interacting with others is also required.

Upon entry, visitors will be presented with a list of health conditions, Rey said. If a guest meets one of these conditions, they will not be allowed to exercise inside of the Preston Center.

“It is imperative that if any member or guest has any doubt about their condition, they should not put others in harm’s way by coming to the Preston Center,” Rey said in the email.

During the remainder of the summer, the Preston Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday, Rey said. The fitness center, racquetball courts, walking track, and swimming pool are the only facilities that will be open. Guests could be denied entry if the socially distanced Preston Center reaches a capacity limit.

The swimming pool inside of the Preston Center will open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. every weekday, Rey stated in the email. Swimmers can only participate in lap swimming and there can not be multiple swimmers in the same lane.

Rey said in the email that the fitness center and blue courts would be closed temporarily for sanitation every weekday. Beginning July 13, the fitness center will be closed for sanitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, the blue courts will be closed for sanitation from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

One-day lockers and equipment check-out will not be available to members and guests this summer, Rey said. If people use locker rooms, they must follow social distancing guidelines.

Admission to the Preston Center this summer is free for students, including recent graduates, who took classes full-time during the Spring 2020 semester, Rey said in the email. All faculty, staff, retirees, and alumni who were Preston Center members during the Spring 2020 semester can enter for free as well this summer. Part-time Spring 2020 students and students who were not enrolled in classes this past spring must pay a $35 fee in order to become a member. Guest passes will cost $5 this summer.

For more information and updates on the Preston Center reopening, people should view the Campus Recreation and Wellness website, Rey said. Updates from Campus Recreation and Wellness can be found on Twitter as well.