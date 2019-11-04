Protests and counter protests flooded the surrounding areas of Rupp Arena in Lexington Monday evening as President Donald Trump and incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin conducted a rally inside to call for Bevin's re-election in Tuesday's gubernatorial election.

A crowd of protesters, many wielding signs, began to gather at the Fayette Circuit Court and on West Main Street hours before the rally began.

“We’ve come down to show support for the democratic process, and to encourage the powers to be to go ahead and take out the trash,” said Dave Marsh, a protestor in front of the courthouse, who was holding a “Lock Him Up” sign. “I’m down for my son’s wedding but as this event was taking place the day after the wedding, I came on down, made some signs, and here I am.”

“I’m absolutely appalled with the state of our democracy,” said Luke, who took off his mask before being photographed. @wkuherald pic.twitter.com/T4GYp46jMS — Cassady (@lambp0p) November 5, 2019

The crowd contained many different groups, including the Democratic Socialists of America and a pro-vaping group called We Vape We Vote.

Outside of the arena, supporters gathered in front of a projector showing footage of the rally.

“We came for the rally, we got tickets, but couldn’t make it [in], they’re at capacity,” said Al Childers, a supporter who was watching Trump speak on the projector screen.

“I’ve never seen in my 55 years, an American president treated this way,” Childers said in regards to his reason for attending.

On West Main Street, where many of the protesters and counter protesters were gathered, chants such as “God bless America” and “God bless our trans[gender] people” erupted. The chants were frequently followed by drivers honking their car horns as they passed by.

“[Trump] has gotten more done than any other president,” said Lyzane Whitaker, a supporter who was live-streaming outside of the arena where the rally was held.

The protest scene also featured social media personality Kaitlin Bennett.

I am currently covering the Trump/Bevin protests for @wkuherald and @KaitMarieox is undercover posing under the pseudonym “Jenna Talia” interviewing protesters asking if they would like to “dump Trump.” pic.twitter.com/3OKC8WB8yG — natasha breu (@nnbreu) November 4, 2019

The protests continued even after the rally inside concluded.

The rally is over, but a small group of protestors is still outside Rupp Arena with anti-Trump signs. @wkuherald pic.twitter.com/rbBktJABSV — Rebekah Alvey (@bekah_alvey) November 5, 2019

News reporter Cassady Lamb can be reached at cassady.lamb667@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter at @lambp0p.

Assistant News Editor Natasha Breu can be reached at natasha.breu597@topper.wku.edu. Follow Natasha on Twitter @nnbreu.