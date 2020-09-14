The WKU Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) workgroup announced they have been planning ONE WKU Academy to help make the campus more diverse and other ways faculty have worked to make the student experience better during the pandemic via an email sent out by Cheryl Stevens, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.
A calendar was also created to display the dates of important events for different religions and cultures for the next three years. The calendar also includes if there are any suggested accommodations for students who celebrated these holidays.
There are upcoming events to tackle racism on WKU’s campus.
One upcoming event is From Dialogue to Doing: "How to be an Anti-racist" Book Group, which will have a reading on focus on discussing systematic racism, examine the impact of institutional racism in colleges and universities, then using insight to discuss changes that could be made at WKU.
There are many events that include readings, listening to a podcast, or watching television shows like Blackish. Another event is Deliberative Dialogue: Confederates in OUR Attic, which will discuss if buildings should be named after slave owners, and how or if they should be changed.
Deliberative Dialogue is used to find the “best course of action” as in Stevens’s email.
Debra Murray can be reached at debra.murray940@topper.wku.edu. Follow her on Twitter @debramurrayy.