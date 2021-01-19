Editor's note: This story has been fixed for clarity and accuracy purposes. The Herald regrets the error.
Provost Cheryl Stevens announced her retirement Tuesday, ending her nine year employment at the university.
Stevens made the announcement in an email saying she will use the newfound free time of retirement to explore new opportunities.
“While I have enjoyed my work at WKU, I do not feel comfortable making a commitment to you and the university to continue in an administrative role for another four years,” Stevens said.
Stevens will step down effective June 30, but will remain involved in the transition until Dec. 31, according to her office.
Stevens began working at WKU in 2012 as the dean of Ogden College before being chosen for the acting provost position in 2019.
“I am proud of what I have accomplished in my career and at WKU, both in my deanship and as Acting Provost,” Stevens said in the email. “I am grateful for the support that so many of you have given me, both personally and professionally, in these roles.”
Michael J. Collins can be reached at michael.collins527@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @mjcollinsnews.