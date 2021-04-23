Southern Recycling ended its contract with Warren County for curbside recycling in March 2020, and the city of Bowling Green, Kentucky’s third largest city, hasn’t had a viable recycling program since.

Some were pleased that they no longer had to pay the $2.65 monthly fee for recycling, according to Stan Reagan, Warren County’s coordinator for the Environmental Planning and Assistance division.

“Yeah, some people were happy because now they could spend that money on a pack, well, half a pack of cigarettes,” he said.

Reagan is currently working on the next request for proposal (RFP), which will be released sometime in April or early May this year. The RFP is a request for companies, such as Scott Waste — a subsidiary of Waste Connections, one of the nation’s largest trash companies — to submit their bid on a long-term waste contract.

The county is asking that bidding companies include a plan for some form of recycling collection. Since the contract is so important for a company like Scott Waste to land, they will need to meet that requirement, but whether or not that will be a curbside program remains to be seen.

Many residents, such as author Molly McCaffery, who has written articles and books, were upset about the lack of curbside recycling.

“I thought it was shocking and shameful,” she said. “I can't believe it's still going on. I thought after the election last November, our new city council would do something about the recycling problem, but they still haven't done anything.”

And though waste management is technically handled by the county, the fact remains that this city and the surrounding county has been without recycling, causing concerned citizens like McCaffery to look for other options.

Bowling Green High School senior Ross Millet decided to take matters into his own hands last summer by filling the curbside pickup need for McCaffery and others, whose garages were piling up with recyclable materials.

He hopped into his truck and started picking up people’s recycling for $5 per week, giving customers the option to pay $20 up front for the month.

“I was thinking about the business side for sure,” Millet said. “But if I was able to help the world stay clean and not, you know, screw up the world by just throwing all this recycling in the trash, then I wanted to do as much as I could to help that.”

During the summer, Millet had up to 60 customers, including a few businesses. Now that he’s in school, he can only manage about 20 locations. He collects every Sunday and Wednesday night.

“I had so many people that were saying that their trashcan was filling up, you know, three times a day and it just sort of hurt, you know, to throw things away like that,” Millet said. “And as long as I can keep helping people recycle I will do that.”

Millet plans to expand his services this summer before he attends WKU in the fall.

WKU sends its recycling to a Louisville company, Westrock, which operates a “closed loop system,” according to WKU Coordinator of Resource Conservation Elizabeth Gafford, who said WKU decided to partner with Westrock because of their commitment to sustainability.

Westrock is a closed loop system because it will take recycled cardboard and send it to a Westrock mill that turns the cardboard into corrugated sheets, which are then sent to a processing facility that turns the recycled material into a packaging product such as a pizza box, according to an employee of the company.

Westrock internally deals with fiber, or paper, products, and it exports the rest of their materials to external processing facilities that recycle their materials into new packaging products rather than shipping them out of the country.

One large misconception about the recycling industry is that there are universal rules across the country, but this is not the case. Recycling rules vary widely by region.

In many areas, plastics and glass are not accepted, and many people also think that they can’t recycle pizza boxes or empty yogurt containers because the residue in these containers will contaminate the material.

But for recyclables being sent to Westrock, residue is okay because the facility cleans their materials. As long as there isn’t large chunks of crust or pizza, then the cardboard will be recovered, the Westrock employee said. Additionally, the company accepts all plastics numbered 1-7, with the exclusion of styrofoam.

Though WKU incurs some additional cost for their sustainability efforts, Gafford said it is important for the university to do everything it can for the environment. A big part of that is composting, which is a major way to reduce the amount of trash being sent to landfills.

WKU collects pre-consumer food waste, so the waste generated by dining services, and sends that to a company called Darpro that turns the waste into biofuel.

Gafford said that she hoped the composting program would be student-run.

“That was the initial vision, but we have yet to find the students who have the availability, who want to do it, and who can drive university vehicles,” she said.

The job is currently posted.

However, the university does not offer post-consumer composting, which would collect students’ food waste, because the program would not be cost effective, Gafford said.

Trash is 6 cents per pound to get rid of, but compost is about 20 cents per pound, Gafford said.

“Our employees have to go around to every dining location and pick up the compost cards, take them out to the farm, empty the cans, come back to campus, then wash and sanitize the carts,” Gafford said. “If we introduced bins for post-consumer waste, then that would probably double the labor. And at that point I don't even know who would cover the costs, because currently Dining Services is paying for composting services.”

This issue of reducing the amount of trash sent to landfills is a complex issue, but it essentially boils down to sustainable recycling — a closed loop system — and composting.

According to the Westrock employee, “Compost is a low-hanging fruit, a very easy way to divert material out of a landfill.”

In places like Portland, Oregon, compost is collected separately from trash and recycling, which reduces the weight and cost of trash collection, and it works because citizens care about reducing waste.

In a sustainable model, governments would switch the cost for trash and recycling by charging residents for trash pickup rather than recycling — this would incentivize people to compost and recycle. In some places, such as South Korea, citizens are paid by the pound for the amount they recycle. Korea has the third highest recycling rate in the world at 53%. Some cities in the U.S., such as San Francisco, have a recycling rate over 90%.

The recycling rate in Warren County is a matter of debate. According to Southern Recycling GM Kevin McKelvey, its average weekly rate for the whole area they serviced was around 20%.

But the number of citizens who consistently recycled, even if it wasn’t put out every week, was nearly 40 percent. McKelvey said that Southern Recycling’s business model always revolved more around metals, which made up 99% of its income. He said Southern Recycling’s trucks, which were 20 years old, were coming to the end of their lifespan. The company was losing around $300,000 a year through the curbside program.

For a city like Bowling Green, the only viable option for a curbside recycling program would be for a company to eat the cost of either trucking the materials elsewhere — to a place like Westrock in Louisville — or to eat the cost of building a sorting facility in Bowling Green, according to the county’s RFP writer Stan Regan.

Reagan, like many others, believes that reducing waste in the first place is the best way to divert materials from landfills. That would require consumers to buy less plastics, especially single-use plastics like water bottles, which often end up in our oceans.

Fiscal Court Magistrate Doug Gorman agrees that reducing waste is important, and he is a proponent of recycling. As a former business owner himself, Gorman understands the importance of making a profit. But he also knows that a solid waste company could handle the cost.

Gorman said that a solid waste contract could be for as long as 20 years, and since the company will have to include recycling in their proposal, they could potentially afford the cost of being a true recycling service.

“They're not writing a check up front for 10 million,” Gorman said. “They would, you know, finance that over 20 years of a likely contract, and it might be something they could handle.”

A company like Scott Waste already has the infrastructure in terms of trucks to run a curbside pickup operation.

For cities like Bowling Green, the issue of reducing waste is like the chicken or the egg scenario. Waste reduction will never happen without the egg hatching into a chicken, or the chicken laying an egg.

On the one hand, citizens need to care and participate in a curbside program, and they need to understand how to reduce waste. That’s the egg.

The chicken has two heads. One head is the government, which needs to charge for the weight of citizen’s trash or pay for the weight of their recycled or composted goods, or at the very least, offer citizens the option to reduce their waste with a real recycling program. The other head is companies, who need to be responsible for where their waste ends up. Companies in America will likely never be responsible unless they are held responsible by consumers and/or the government.

This scenario encounters issues when the egg and two-headed chicken are not in harmony. For example, consumers who don’t want to recycle will likely go dump their trash somewhere to avoid paying anything.

After Warren County issues the RFP, companies like Scott Waste will have 60-90 days to bid on the contract. Soon, the two-headed chicken in Bowling Green will have to answer to the half-cracked egg, wondering if it wants to hatch.