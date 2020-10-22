Members of the Resident Hall Association organized an online Fall Festival Wednesday to inform students about the organization and get them in the Halloween spirit.

The event was hosted by the RHA President Emily Whitney. Introductions by all attendees kicked off the event by doing icebreakers. Each attendee would say who they were and what their major is, followed by what their favorite Halloween or scary movie was.

After the introduction, members of RHA informed the attendees on what RHA does for WKU. Whitney described their association as a student housing organization working to help people on and off campus.

“We’re pretty passionate about advocacy, engagement and leadership development,” Whitney said.

A competitive game of Kahoot took place with all participants trying to prove their knowledge on Halloween trivia.

The event continued with a spooky stories session. Participants were advised to turn off any lights in their rooms in order to set a spooky atmosphere. Many of the stories told described mysterious events occurring at WKU. Participants were welcomed to give their input on the stories.

One story in particular told the tale of a former WKU President’s secretary in which a spirit haunts a residence hall on campus. Another story included the spirit of a student in Pearce Ford Tower, followed by many scary stories associated with Greek organizations.

Prior to the event, folks were welcomed to order a fall festival goodie bag. The bag included items such as candy, paint, paint brushes and small pumpkins. While playing Halloween tunes, everyone who received a bag spent several minutes trying to paint the best design on their pumpkin.

RHA finished the event with having all participants show their painted pumpkins or pumpkin drawings for those who were not able to paint.

Emily Whitney highly advises anyone who wants to get involved with RHA can email her at wkurhapresident@gmail.com.

Dylan Harkreader can be reached at dylan.harkreader253@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @dylanharkreader.