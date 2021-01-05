A structure fire shut down River Street Monday as firefighters battled massive flames for several hours, sources from Bowling Green Fire Department and Police Department said.

Ronnie Ward, public information officer of Bowling Green Police, said emergency services received a call regarding the fire at 11:22 a.m. at 1491 River St., location of Eagle Furniture Manufacturing.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause but have released nothing publicly, Ward said.

Bowling Green Fire Department and WBKO reports no injuries and that employees were able to evacuate before crews arrived on scene.

Ward said upon arriving, first responders found the structure engulfed and emitting a black column of smoke visible for miles.

“My family in Smith’s Grove said they saw [the smoke], and someone told us that somebody in Mammoth Cave saw it,” Ward said.

Bowling Green Fire Department’s Facebook posted that crews were “wrapping up the scene” as of around 5:30 p.m.

Eagle Furniture’s several thousand square-foot building was left severely damaged according to photos from the Fire Department’s Facebook depicting a caved in roof and charred wood supplies.

River Street’s closure caused traffic delays across town until late Monday afternoon when the closure was lifted and congestion fell.

