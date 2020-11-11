Freshman golfer Rylea Marcum has transferred to Eastern Kentucky University following the fall slate at WKU.
Marcum played in three competitions as a Lady Topper and will join the Generals for the next season.
According to Media Relations Coordinator, Dana Brown Marcum will not be eligible to play this coming spring.
We are excited to announce the addition of Rylea Marcum to our team! #gobigE #risetotheoccasion @Rylea_Marcum pic.twitter.com/U0sSpV1DuX— EKU Women's Golf (@EKUWGolf) November 11, 2020
The Georgetown, Ky native, was awarded C-USA Golfer of the Week back on Sept. 17 for her 5-under 211 performance at the USA Intercollegiate.
At the Hoover Country Club Invitational, Marcum shot a +9, and in her most recent competition at the Lady Red Wolves Classic, she shot a +11.
