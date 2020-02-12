The search for a WKU School of Media director has been put on pause as the second candidate scheduled to visit WKU, Elanie Steyn, postponed her visit.
Steyn is expected to visit WKU next week, according to an email from Kristina Arnold, a chair of the search committee.
Steyn currently works at the University of Oklahoma, which is currently in national news, where a journalism professor compared the phrase “OK, Boomer,” to a racial slur, according to a report from the Hill.
Steyn was scheduled to visit on Thursday but chose to postpone the visit because she holds a leadership position in the University of Oklahoma's journalism school and felt the situation "needed her presence and attention," Arnold's email stated.
Professor Peter Gade, who has taught at the Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication since 1998, equated calling someone a boomer to calling them a "N-----.” This caused immediate backlash, according to the report, and has upset both students of OU and the public.
A previous version of this story had a headline that was later deemed inappropriate. The story has been updated and the Herald regrets this error.
News reporter Brody Rexing can be reached at brody.rexing586@topper.wku.edu.