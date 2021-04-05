WKU’s Sexual Assault Prevention Month planning committee will be hosting online sessions on April 6 and April 8 on sexual violence, how to prevent it, and resources for victims.
The session on April 6, called “Advocacy is for All of Us”, will cover being an advocate for sexual assault survivors and how to help prevent a sexual assault. Participants will hear from Hope Harbor, the WKU Counseling Center, and WKU Student Conduct.
The session on April 8, called “Respect is for All of Us”, is geared towards college men and how to intervene in situations of sexual assault as a bystander and how to support someone who has experienced sexual assault. There will be a group discussion and a Q&A session with campus officials.
Other than these, more sessions on similar topics will be held throughout the month of April. To register and find more details on these sessions, visit WKU’s Sexual Assault Prevention Month website.
