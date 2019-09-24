The SGA Judicial Council has filled out with four nominations this Tuesday. This comes before the elections to be held in the next two days, where the senate will see itself at near-full capacity.

The four nominations, who were interviewed at length by SGA President Will Harris prior to Tuesday’s meeting included freshman Jason Herlick, junior Derek Collins, sophomore Turner Reynolds and freshman Holden Schroeder.

All nominees had background in organizational government of some sort other than SGA. The nominees used this to supplement their appointment.

Herlick had extensive background in both the Kentucky Youth Association and Kentucky United Nations Assembly. He pointed out when making decisions with fellow council members, he would construct his own opinion before being swayed by other judiciaries. Herlick was voted into council by senate unanimously.

Senator Anthony Survance asked Irwing if he had read SGA’s constitution and rules. Herlick had.

“It’s nothing I didn’t expect and it’s what I expect to follow,” Herlick said.

Collins is a political science major who plans on becoming an attorney after graduation. He notably heads WKU’s Students Demand Action organization. He is similarly firm in the judicial council’s duty to keep the association in check.

He recognized, both during his interview with Harris and his nomination, the importance of holding people accountable.

“Accountability is a value that I think is extremely important,” Collins said. “Especially in an institution such as this one.”

Collins was also voted into council unanimously.

Reynolds is a communications and media double-major who touts a love for constitutional law she’s held since a young age. She is currently the Panhellenic Delegate for Alpha Omicron Pi, but plans on making judiciary council a focal point after she vacates the position.

Reynolds was keen to point out her ability to be unbiased when asked by Senator Symone Whalin about possible Greek student favoritism.

“I’ve served on the Honors Committee Board, I’ve served on Hall Council,” Reynolds said. “And other bodies where I’ve been representative of students other than those in Greek organizations.”

“All students’ needs are important,” she said in the conclusion of her speech.

Schroeder, the last to be nominated, was the chief justice of Kentucky Boys State his junior year of high school. He is also a new member of WKU’s mock trial b-team as a prosecution attorney. Schroeder also has an extensive history as a judiciary, and said he believes in the importance of constitutionality above everything else.

“I’ve always felt a calling for the judicial aspect of [government],” Schroeder said. He impressed his way into the group’s third unanimous nomination.

Harris was extremely pleased with all four nominations, as well as now having a “full judicial council that is fully functional and fully operational.”

News reporter Brody Rexing can be reached at 270-745-6011 and Brody.Rexing586@topper.wku.edu.