The Student Government Association amended their constitution and provided funding for a spring photo contest in their eighth meeting of the semester.

The meeting began with a guest speaker from Student Alumni Ambassadors and how they work to bridge the gap between WKU students and WKU alumni.

Officers and committee heads then gave reports updating the senate on their work over the past two weeks, since last week’s meeting was cancelled.

SGA president Garrett Edmonds announced to the senate that WKU President Tim Caboni’s contract was extended for another four years at the recent Board of Regents meeting.

“We came to that conclusion simply based on what President Caboni has accomplished in his tenure here thus far,” Edmonds said.

Edmonds also nominated Addison McCoun for head of the Legislative Research Committee after Dawson McCoun put in his resignation from SGA. Addison McCoun was elected after a vote from the senate.

The meeting then moved into voting on legislation, and two bills were presented to the senate and voted on.

The first bill, authored by multiple senators but presented by Tess Welch and Erika Puhakka, was to amend SGA’s constitution to adjust wording and make some policies clearer to senators.

This bill passed with 19 “yes” votes and 4 abstentions.

The next bill presented, authored and presented by Matthew Waninger and Elizabeth DeLozier, asking for funding from SGA for a spring photo contest put on by the Sustainability Committee and WKU’s Office of Sustainability.

The funding will go towards providing gift cards to the students who win the upcoming photo contest.

This bill passed after a vote from the senate.

As the semester moves forward, members of SGA begin to prepare for elections, which are expected to occur on April 12th and 13th.

