The Student Government Association passed the first bill of the year at its fourth meeting held over Zoom.

To start the meeting, SGA President Garrett Edmonds informed the senate of his recent quarantine, and suggested that senators stay in contact virtually. He also updated the senate on the ongoing provost search, stating that it is going well so far.

Executive Vice President Abbey Norvell appointed Shelby Robertson, MJ Mayo, and Kody Okert to the faculty senate.

After officer and committee reports, the senate voted on the first bill of this year. The bill was proposed as follows:

“To allocate funding for the rebranding, printing and installation of new SGA signage within Downing Student Union.”

This will entail updated SGA logos and photos posted in DSU. This project will cost a total of $2,334.45.

The bill passed with 28 “yes” votes and 2 “no” votes.

After the bill was passed, Edmonds urged his senators to get a flu shot, mentioning that there will be a tent set up at Centennial Mall on Oct. 28 offering free flu shots.

Senators were also urged to vote in the upcoming election. Senator Kyle Phillips shared a Lyft code to polling locations: “VOTEEARLY2020.”

There will be no SGA meeting next Tuesday due to Election Day.

