The Student Government Association swore in new cabinet members, elected a new Speaker of the Senate, and passed two bills in their last meeting of the semester.

The meeting started out with a guest presentation from Chloe O’Bryan and Alex Cissell for Sexual Assault Prevention Month about Denim Day, which is Wednesday, April 28.

After the guest presentation, SGA president Garrett Edmonds welcomed the new cabinet members to the senate and wished them luck in their SGA endeavors.

“You all have a passion for something. Let that be your drive as you finish out your time here at WKU, and especially in this organization,” Edmonds said.

Chief Justice Holden Schroeder then swore in Matthew Wininger as Student Body President, Me’Lon Craighead as Executive Vice President, and Reed Bruenig as Administrative Vice President.

After the cabinet was sworn in, the senate nominated Tess Welch for Speaker of the Senate. She was elected unanimously and took over the meeting for Shelby Robertson.

Senators Roderick Maul and Fatin Yaro then presented a bill to provide funding to create a cultural competency program within Social and Cultural Foundation in Speech Language Pathology.

This bill was passed unanimously.

After this bill, an organizational aid bill was presented by Welch, which was to allocate $3,000 to the Mahurin Honors College Alumni Ambassadors, Mock Trial, United Global Citizens, Pi Alpha National Social Work Honors Society, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Delta Sigma Pi – Zeta Theta Chapter.

This bill was passed unanimously, and cleared the organizational aid budget for the year.

“Thousands of dollars have gone into the hands of student organizations so that they can do their job better,” Welch said.

The senate then voted to cancel next week’s meeting for finals week.

Jacob Latimer can be reached at jacob.latimer745@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @jacoblatimer_.