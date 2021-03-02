Editor's note: a previous version of this article was published before receiving a response from Sigma Nu. The article has been updated with their official statement.

WKU police arrested a student on Monday on charges relating to the alleged rape of a woman in a fraternity house.

Benjamin Massingille, a 21-year-old alumni relations officer for the Sigma Nu fraternity, reportedly brought the victim to his room around 2 a.m. on Saturday after a party at the house.

Massingille, who was intoxicated, and the victim began a verbal argument.

"Victim stated she became scared and started texting her friend to come pick her up due to Massingille being intoxicated and enraged," WKUPD Officer Ben Miciotto wrote in his report.

Massingille allegedly forced the woman onto the bed, took off his pants and forced her to perform sexual acts, according to BG Daily.

The victim reported the incident on Saturday while receiving treatment at TriStar Greenview Hospital.

The official charges brought against Massingille are first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment. Massingille was released the same day of his arrest with a $25,000 cash bond with a court date set for March 3.

Drew Logsdon, director of communications for Sigma Nu Fraternity, Inc., said via email that Massingille has been suspended from the fraternity pending his trial.

"Sigma Nu Fraternity is aware of an allegation of sexual assault related to a Western Kentucky University student member of the Eta Rho Chapter of Sigma Nu," Logsdon said in an email. "An investigation by local law enforcement is ongoing, with which the Fraternity is cooperating. The student’s Fraternity membership has been suspended by the Fraternity, pending completion of law enforcement proceedings."

Andrew Rash, greek affairs coordinator, and Charlie Pride, Student Activities, Organization & Leadership director, could not be reached for comment before publication.

