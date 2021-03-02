WKU police arrested a student on Monday on charges relating to the alleged rape of a woman in a fraternity house.

Benjamin Massingille, a 21-year-old alumni relations officer for the Sigma Nu fraternity, reportedly brought the victim to his room around 2 a.m. on Saturday after a party at the house.

Massingille, who was intoxicated, and the victim began a verbal argument.

"Victim stated she became scared and started texting her friend to come pick her up due to Massingille being intoxicated and enraged," WKUPD Officer Ben Miciotto wrote in his report.

Massingille allegedly forced the woman onto the bed, took off his pants and forced her to perform sexual acts, according to BG Daily.

The victim reported the incident on Saturday while receiving treatment at TriStar Greenview Hospital.

The official charges brought against Massingille are first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment. Massingille was released the same day of his arrest with a $25,000 cash bond with a court date set for March 3.

Andrew Rash, greek affairs coordinator, and Charlie Pride, Student Activities, Organization & Leadership director, could not be reached for comment before publication.

The president of WKU’s Sigma Nu chapter declined to comment and referred the Herald to the national organization which did not respond in time for publication.

