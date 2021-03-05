Editor’s note: This story contains reference to sexual violence and could be disturbing to readers.

Sigma Nu has been placed on interim suspension following the arrest of member Benjamin Massingille on rape, sodomy and imprisonment charges, WKU announced Friday.

This is the second time the fraternity has been on interim suspension this academic year. In September, Sigma Nu was placed on interim suspension for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

“With the information contained in the police report released Friday afternoon on the rape investigation at the Sigma Nu fraternity house, Western Kentucky University has placed the fraternity on interim suspension pending an investigation into possible policy violations,” Director of Media Relations Bob Skipper said.

The police report provided by WKUPD states the unnamed victim was invited by Massingille to a party held at Sigma Nu’s chapter house on Feb. 26.

The victim, who had known Massingille for about six weeks, said in the report that Massingille brought her to his room in the chapter house while intoxicated. The victim became uncomfortable and texted a friend to come get her, after which Massingille temporarily took her phone away, she said.

Massingille became enraged, throwing her on the bed and removing his pants before sexually assaulting her.

The victim stated that multiple members of the fraternity entered and left the room during the incident before her friend was able to retrieve her. Both the victim and her friend quickly fled the scene before reporting the incident to police, the report stated.

An unnamed ER nurse reported the victim was admitted to TriStar Greenview Hospital with complaints of lower abdominal, neck and rib pain following the incident.

Massingille was issued an arrest warrant on the morning of Feb. 28, and Massingille turned himself in to police on March 1.

Digital News Editor Michael J. Collins can be reached at michael.collins527@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @mjcollinsnews.