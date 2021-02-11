WKU Baseball graduate Davis Sims has been named to the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award Watch List, as announced Wednesday evening.

On Thursday he was also named to the Conference USA Preseason All-Conference Team ahead of the 2021 season.

During the shortened 2020 season Sims produced a .333/.386/.524 slash line while primarily playing as the Hilltoppers’ designated hitter. He also racked up a team-high 19 RBI, which ranked 47th in the nation and third in the conference, while tying for the team lead with three home runs.

While on the Hill for the past two seasons Sims has slashed for .351/.422/.512 while compiling 59 hits, 32 RBI and 32 runs in 43 games.

Sims spent his first three seasons of his collegiate career at Murray State including a 2018 campaign that saw him set a program and conference record for most doubles in a season.

The designated hitter’s grandfather, Phil Roof, played on the Milwaukee Braves while Bobby Bragan was the team’s manager in 1964.

The BBCSA is based on performance at the plate, academics and personal integrity. The award was originally created in 2017 to honor the top college hitter in Texas and has since expanded to include all Division I baseball programs.

The winner of the BBCSA will be announced in June and honored at a gala in the fall at the Fort Worth Club.

On Thursday C-USA also announced the Preseason Coaches Poll. The Hilltoppers are slated to finish fourth in the East Division.

Listed below is the full 2021 C-USA Preseason Coaches Poll (First place votes in parenthesis)

EAST DIVISION

1. Florida Atlantic

2. Old Dominion

3. FIU

4. WKU

5. Charlotte

6. Marshall

WEST DIVISION

1. Southern Miss

2. Louisiana Tech

3. Rice

4. Middle Tennessee

5. UTSA

6. Alabama-Birmingham

