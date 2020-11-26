As delectable aromas swirl around kitchens today, we should take the time to acknowledge the people for which we are thankful. Although this year looks a little different than years past, we can still celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends, even if it’s virtually. And of course, we can still eat lots of good food. The Herald staff picked the foods they are most excited to eat this Thanksgiving.
Stuffing and gravy- Laurel Deppen, Editor-In-Chief
Sweet potatoes with marshmallows- Nick Kieser, Sports Editor
Green bean casserole- Nick Fuller, Digital Director
Strawberry pretzel salad- Lily Burris, Assignment Editor
Pumpkin pie with whipped cream- Ellie Tolbert, Social Media Manager
We at the Herald hope you all get to enjoy all your favorite foods today, and have a Happy Thanksgiving!