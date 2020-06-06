StandingTogether_Lead

Hundreds of people gathered at Legislative Plaza in Nashville, Tennessee on May 30, 2020 to protest the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The wrongful killing of three black Americans, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, over the past few months have caused a resurgence of protests around the world focused on addressing issues of inequality and police brutality.

A protester wears a face mask reading “no justice, no peace,” at the intersection of 26th St and Broadway in Louisville on June 1. Protesters marched from Jefferson Square to Dino’s Food Mart on S 26th St and W Broadway in honor of David McAtee’s recent death at the hands of the National Guard and LMPD.
“I Cant Breathe” is written on an upside-down American flag in remembrance of George Floyd, who lost his life to police brutality on May 25, 2020 during a protest in Nashville, Tennessee on May 30, 2020.
A police cruiser sits at the intersection of East High St. and South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Lexington on Thursday, June 4. Demonstrations have been taking place since Friday in Lexington, with protesters speaking out against police brutality in the wake of the Breonna Taylor and George Floyd killings.
A protester sits with his sign at Jefferson Square in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday, June 1. Protesters marched from Jefferson Square to Dino’s Food Mart on S 26th St and W Broadway in honor of David McAtee’s recent death at the hands of the National Guard and LMPD.
Police officers step on a sign saying “No Justice No Peace!”, which was dropped by a protester in Nashville, Tennessee on May 30, 2020. 
Many protesters were angry at the sentiment of African American police officers working during the protests of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, two recent victims of police brutality. Protesters attempted to converse with officers, but when they were ignored, their frustration grew.
An officer with the Lexington Police Department stands in front of protesters on June 2, 2020. Residents of Lexington have been protesting police brutality and systemic racism for five days, after the death of George Floyd on May 25 and Breonna Taylor on March 13.

Peaceful protests have been organized in cities across the country where individuals gather to fight for justice and peace.

Peaceful Assembly

 While organizations like Black Lives Matter are calling for protesters to assemble peacefully and voice their concerns, some riots have ensued in interactions between demonstrators and law enforcement. The use of tear gas by police in some of these protests have sparked conversation nationwide.

Protesters exclaim concerns within their community and frustrations with law enforcement's current strategies to maintain order during a protest in Nashville, Tennessee on May 30, 2020.
Items were thrown at police officers after a peaceful protest in Nashville, Tennessee. Throughout the country, many protests started peaceful, but turned violent as tension intensified between protesters and officers.
Protesters in Nashville Tennessee run away from tear gas that was sprayed by police to contain the protesters on May 30, 2020.
People protesting the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor come together to join in song and dance in Nashville, Tennessee on May 30, 2020.
After a peaceful protest in Nashville Tennessee, on May 30, 2020, many protesters took to the streets to continue spreading their message. This caused discombobulation among those who were attempting to pass through intersections where the protest was occurring.
As altercations commenced and tempers flared over the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the Nashville Courthouse was vandalized on May 30, 2020.

Zane Meyer-Thornton is a visual journalist currently living in Bowling Green, KY. There, he attends Western Kentucky University to pursue a degree in photojournalism with a minor in sociology.

Esther Heath is a staff photographer for the College Heights Herald.

Georgia Mallett is from Ellensburg, Washington and is a freshman in the photojournalism program.