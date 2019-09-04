The Student Government Association confirmed all five nominated senators into its executive branch during its first official meeting this Tuesday.

Included in the list are Aubrey Kelley, Chief of Staff, Ashlynn Evans, Chief of Public Relations, Abbey Norvell, Director of Academic and Student Affairs, Paul Brosky, Director of Information Technology and Josh Zaczek, chair of SGA’s Legislative Research Committee.

All nominees were motioned by SGA President Will Harris to speak, and each gave a brief on both their qualifications for the position as well as their plans for the coming school year.

Kelley spoke on the importance of the campus’s mental health counseling center, and spoke on intentions to give greater use to the vouchers that waive the center’s $20 fee.

“I would like to explore changing how this specific voucher can be obtained,” Kelley said. “Potentially by allowing students to obtain one through our website, or even from the counseling center itself.”

The Earn-a-Computer program may also be making a comeback, according to Director of Academic and Student Affairs Norville. Earn-a-Computer, was a need-based “earn-and-learn” program in which applicants complete a set number of service hours. They would be given a computer for the semester after completing these service hours.

“If this goes over well, this is something that could continue into the spring semester,” Norville said.

Norville, although not revealing too much about the senate’s plans for the project, claimed she, Harris and Brosky are working diligently to bring the program back into fruition.

During a status update, Harris said the WKU Commons project should be completed in the 2021 spring semester and the First-Year Village will be completed in the fall of 2021.

Harris directed specific questions about these developments to Vice President Garrett Edmunds, the SGA’s official representative of the Student Life Foundation overseeing construction.

The next SGA meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m.

