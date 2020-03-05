The fourth candidate presented Thursday afternoon in the final forum of the university’s search for the new associate provost for research and graduate education.
Sudershan Pasupuleti is the final candidate in the university’s search. Since Monday, three other prospective candidates have presented in hopes of becoming WKU’s newest associate provost and during his presentation, Pasululeti spoke of his leadership style.
“As a leader, I would be more collaborative and working with people, creating opportunities for how different colleges and deans and department chairs all can work together,” Pasupuleti said.
Throughout his time working as a social work practitioner, educator, researcher and administrator, Pasupuleti said he’s been able to utilize his strength of collaborating with others and described his leadership style as collaborative positive leadership.
According to Pasupuleti’s LinkedIn profile, he’s taught courses on behavior, research and macro practice. In his presentation, Pasupuleti emphasized the need to foster interest in graduate education in students prior to them finishing their undergraduate programs.
Pasupuleti was born in a remote village in India and was the first in his family to receive a college education. Earning his master’s degree in social work from Delhi University, Pasupuleti spent a year in Washington, D.C. before serving as an assistant and full professor at the University of Toledo from 2001 to 2014. He then served as the founding chair of the social work department at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. He currently serves as a professor and program director of UTRGV’s School of Social Work.
“I am proactive but also learning from what I’m doing,” Pasupuleti said. “That is one of the things that I do very often.”