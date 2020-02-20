The presentation process of WKU’s search for the new director of the came to an end Thursday afternoon with Elanie Steyn, who obtained higher education from two countries and grew up in a small town in South Africa.

Steyn is originally from Borneo, South Africa, from a town so small that she remembers there only being seven students in her seventh grade class.

She obtained her bachelor’s and first master’s degrees from Potchefstroom University in Potchefstroom, South Africa. She then journeyed to London to earn her second master’s degree from City University and returned to Potchefstroom University for her doctorate.

“It sort of opened my eyes,” Steyn said. “I realized that at some point in my life, I want to live somewhere else again.”

In 2007, after serving first as a lecturer and then a senior lecturer at her Alma Mater in South Africa, Steyn did just that. As she said in her lecture, she interviewed with the University of Oklahoma via Skype and moved to the state before she’d ever laid eyes on it.

Upon joining the faculty within the University of Oklahoma’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, Steyn’s belongings had not finished being shipped from South Africa before she received a life-changing offer from a co-worker.

Steyn would take a sabbatical soon after joining the University of Oklahoma faculty, a period of time that she spent in Bangladesh working with female journalists.

After returning to the University of Oklahoma, Steyn became an associate professor in 2013, before ascending to her current position as the Journalism area head for the university’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Steyn described her leadership style as being proactive and to empower people to become leaders as well.

“They [people] don’t know what they can be as leaders, and when they discovered that the sky’s the limit,” Steyn explained. “The bottom line is that I want to help people discover this for themselves so that they can be empowered enough to help other people discover it and on and on it goes.”

Steyn was originally scheduled to present on Thursday, Feb. 13, but had to postpone her visit to WKU due to an incident at the University of Oklahoma which involved a professor who compared the use of the phrase “Ok Boomer” to the use of a racial slur, as reported in a previous Herald article.

The incident demanded Steyn’s attention, according to a comment in the previous article from Kristina Arnold, the head of the search committee.

Thursday afternoon, the incident came up again during the Q&A section of Steyn’s presentation, where she then explained how OU is dealing with the issue.

Steyn explained that the first response was to talk to everyone involved, which included the students who were in the class at the time.

“What did they have to say to us without us telling them how they should respond,” Steyn elaborated. “That was our first step, to really be inclusive in who we reach out to and getting all those different angles to see what we are facing.”

Steyn’s presentation marks the fourth and final one in the process that has spanned the last two weeks on WKU’s campus. No hire has been announced yet.

