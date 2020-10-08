This Friday, Oct. 9, is the last day to request an absentee ballot in Kentucky.
Ballots can be requested at govoteky.com. After a ballot is requested, it must be mailed or dropped off at the Warren County Clerk’s Office by Nov. 3.
Election day is 26 days away, but early in-person voting will open on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Polls will be open every weekday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. until Election Day. Voters can cast their votes at the Southern KY Performing Arts Center.
Masks will be required at in-person voting locations. A form of ID may be requested, but photo ID is not required. If a voter is not able to present an ID, they will be required to sign an oath to attest their qualifications.
For information on voting outside of Kentucky, visit vote.gov and select your state.
Jacob Latimer can be reached at jacob.latimer745@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @jacoblatimer_.