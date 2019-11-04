The home of Big Blue Nation saw red on Monday as President Donald Trump held a “Keep America Great” rally in Rupp Arena.

Chants of "U-S-A" and "four more years" rained down from supporters as Trump endorsed incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin for re-election the day before the polls open. Trump emphasized the need for his supporters in Kentucky to get out and vote.

"If you lose it sends a bad message," Trump said. "You can't let that happen to me, you can't let that happen to your great state."

Bevin has previously pleaded with Kentucky citizens to go vote, but offered a different tone, asking that they go to the polls regardless of who they vote for.

Trump said that with Bevin's leadership, Kentucky is set up to be a "rocket ship," as he claimed that Kentucky's numbers have never been better.

Trump began by calling everyone to re-elect Bevin who he said has done a "great job." Through Kentucky's republican leadership, Trump said state numbers have never been better which sets the state up to be a "rocket ship." — Rebekah Alvey (@bekah_alvey) November 5, 2019

He also took aim at Bevin's opponent, Attorney General Andy Beshear.

"Beshear doesn't represent you, he represents the Washington swamp," Trump said. "...He wants sanctuary cities. Beshear is too liberal, too extreme and too dangerous for the state of Kentucky. Tomorrow everyone needs to vote Republican."

Trump said that Bevin will protect Kentucky values, and that the governor has invested in Kentucky education.

Trump says Bevin will protect Kentucky values, and has invested in education. Then he asked if Kentucky needs to even have another election, because Beshear is a "major leftie who will always vote for Pelosi, Schumer and Shifty Schiff." — Rebekah Alvey (@bekah_alvey) November 5, 2019

The state's education system has been a hot topic during the campaign season, as teachers have clashed with Bevin over pension concerns and the governor has told universities that they need to prioritize their programs and only offer students what provides the most value.

Bevin returned the support with compliments to Trump once he took the stage.

"Kentucky is leading the way," Bevin said. "... And we support the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump."

Kentucky senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul also attended the rally and voiced their support.

"Matt Bevin is making Kentucky great again thanks to your help tonight," McConnell said.

Bevin's endorsement was not the only topic Trump covered during the rally. He also touched on impeachment and Kentucky's access to internet, among other things.

In discussing the vote on impeachment, Trump said it was a bipartisan vote because 2 democrats voted against the resolution. — Rebekah Alvey (@bekah_alvey) November 5, 2019

Trump said Kentucky was underserved in internet access for years and some surprising numbers will be coming out about improvements. — Rebekah Alvey (@bekah_alvey) November 5, 2019

Digital Managing Editor Rebekah Alvey can be reached at rebekah.alvey660@topper.wku.

Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Chisenhall also contributed to this report. He can be reached at 270-745-5044 and herald.editor@wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter at @JSChisenhall.