WKU’s bike-riding services with VeoRide are being discontinued at the end of February after the provider supplied WKU with nearly two years of sustainable travel for students on campus, according to a press release from WKU News.

This comes after VeoRide's decision to focus back into markets centered on eScooters and eBikes.

Andrew Miles, VeoRide’s regional manager, said in the release that the company isn’t happy to be leaving WKU but is pushing itself to expand its micromobility options for colleges after having a large engagement in its services.

Jennifer Tougas, WKU’s Director of Parking and Transportation Services, also said in the article that she is talking with the city of Bowling Green to find a similar service that can be integrated into campus life and the community.