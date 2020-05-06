WKU will confer degrees for the class of 2020 on May 15 via live stream on Facebook and YouTube, after the WKU Board of Regents accepted a proposal from Provost Cheryl Stevens and university President Timothy Caboni.
This comes as WKU pushes the physical commencement ceremony for the class of 2020 to September, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“We look forward to celebrating your outstanding achievements with you here on the Hill,” the commencement website reads.
According to the webpage for the class of 2020 commencement, the ceremony is currently scheduled for parents’ weekend, September 18-20. Seniors may also choose to return to celebrate in December 2020 or in May 2021.
“While we work diligently toward plans for the weekend of September 18-20, we also want to keep the safety and wellbeing of our graduates and the Hilltopper Family at the forefront of our plans,” The site says. “If the pandemic alters our plans in any way, we will continue to adjust plans with the involvement of our graduating seniors.”
According to the website, the stream for conferral of degrees will take place at 4 p.m. on May 15 at www.facebook.com/wkunews, and www.youtube.com/wkunews.
News reporter Jack Dobbs Can be reached at jack.dobbs469@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @jackrdobbs.