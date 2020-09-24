WKU Volleyball will begin its 2020-21 season on Saturday, Oct. 3, according to an email from Jessica Leifheit, Associate Director of Communications and Media Relations for WKU Volleyball.

The team’s first match will be at home against Mercer University. This will be the schools’ fourth meeting, but the first time since 2005.

WKU’s first serve against Mercer is scheduled for noon CST.

This match will be the first competitive match played by the team since Dec. 6, 2019. The team has not been actively playing competitive matches due to COVID restrictions.

“The team was just getting underway in its spring schedule when everything was shut down due to COVID-19 in March,” Leifheit said Wednesday in her email. “With student-athletes back on campus this fall, the team has been able to hold a pair of Red and White scrimmages on the E.A. Diddle Arena main court but the squad’s trio of newcomers will make their debuts on Oct. 3.”

Although not open to the public, the game can be streamed on Hilltopper Sports Satellite Network via Facebook.

The match will be included in the team’s 2020-21 season record.

“If additional fall matches are added, they will be announced as plans are finalized,” Leifheit said.

