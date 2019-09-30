Students who were “registered” on other websites such as voter.org and turbovote.org later found out the County Clerk’s office never received their information.

The County Clerk’s office isn’t set up with those organizations, and it isn’t forwarded anything submitted on these websites. It’s become a concern for the office because employees don’t know where people’s information ends up after registering on an illegitimate site.

“They are not associated with the State Board of Elections or the Secretary of State’s office at all,” Kunkel said. “In an era of mass identity fraud, it’s important to make sure you’re on a secure website.”

Kunkel’s example in recognizing a legitimate website comes from when a person goes on govoteky.org, after clicking where it says to register, they’re forwarded to the Kentucky secretary of state’s page.

When the page is linked to a government site, it’s a sign that the person is on a legitimate website.

“We’re going to send a confirmation when you are registered,” Kunkel said. “Keep it in your brain to go check it.”

This year’s registration deadline is Oct. 7 at 4 p.m.

Time is something the County Clerk’s office emphasizes because some believe they have until midnight to register, since they’re doing it online. The voter registration system will not take anything past the deadline time whether online or in person. Students living on campus can vote at either Bowling Green Towers and W.R. McNeill Elementary School.

“We want to make it as easy for students as we can,” Kunkel said. “We want everybody to participate and anyone who wants to participate to have the opportunity to register at their campus address.”