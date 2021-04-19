Kentucky took a large step towards the legalization of medical marijuana early last year after Kentucky’s House of Representatives voted in favor of House Bill 136. The bill was delayed, however, by Kentucky’s Senate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kentucky House of Representatives voted in favor of HB 136 in early 2020. HB 136 would help create a medical marijuana program in Kentucky. The bill is expected to be voted on by the Senate at some point in 2022.
Kentucky is one of 13 states where marijuana is completely illegal.
The United States continues to push towards decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. Recreational marijuana is currently legal in 16 states, and medical marijuana is legal in 36 states.
Currently, possession of less than 8 ounces of marijuana is punishable by up to 45 days in jail and a $250 fine. A first-time trafficking offense can bring a one to 10-year sentence and a $10,000 fine, and a second offense can bring a sentence of 10-20 years.
The only form of cannabis that is currently legal in Kentucky are CBD products that contain less than 0.3% THC.
