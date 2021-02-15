All classes, in-person and remote, have been cancelled Monday and Tuesday due to snowy weather conditions. Here are Monday’s hours of operation for on-campus restaurants.
Here are the open restaurants according to a WKU Restaurant Group Facebook post:
Fresh Food Company at DSU, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
POD Market at Bates, 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Papa John’s at DSU, 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
These hours and locations are subject to change. Find updates on WKU Restaurant Group’s Facebook page.
