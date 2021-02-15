Image from iOS_edit.jpg

DSU Food Court on Feb. 15, 2021

 Jacob Latimer

All classes, in-person and remote, have been cancelled Monday and Tuesday due to snowy weather conditions. Here are Monday’s hours of operation for on-campus restaurants.

Here are the open restaurants according to a WKU Restaurant Group Facebook post:

  • Fresh Food Company at DSU, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. 

  • POD Market at Bates, 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. 

  • Papa John’s at DSU, 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

These hours and locations are subject to change. Find updates on WKU Restaurant Group’s Facebook page.

Jacob Latimer can be reached at jacob.latimer745@topper.wku.edu. Follow him on Twitter @jacoblatimer_.

Tags

Jacob Latimer is a general assignment assignment reporter for the College Heights Herald. He is a Broadcasting major, and is minoring in Photojournalism and Political Science.