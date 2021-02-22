WKU announced Monday the graduation ceremonies for Fall 2020 and Spring and Summer 2021 will take place on May 1.
They will be separated by college at the Houchens Industries - L.T. Smith Stadium.
Students in Gordon Ford College of Business and the College of Health and Human Services will graduate at 10 a.m. Students in Potter College of Arts and Letters, the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences and Ogden College of Science and Engineering will graduate at 6 p.m.
The rescheduled ceremony for the Spring and Summer 2020 graduates is set for May 8. All colleges will graduate together at 10 a.m. The Office of the Registrar will determine the location depending on the amount of graduates attending.
These decisions were made with the results from a survey sent to the 2020 and 2021 graduates about safety concerns regarding graduation ceremonies.
The Office of the Registrar will be asking graduates for confirmation about graduation plans closer to the date. For more information, go to the WKU commencement website.