WKU Athletics announced Monday six football players that were named to Conference USA’s All-Conference teams.

“It says a lot about our football team,” head coach Tyson Helton said. “I’ve really felt like as we got halfway through the season that they started to play their best football and kick it into high gear. Our best players rose to the occasion and they got recognized today for that.”

C-USA will announce the 2020 superlatives on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m.

Senior defensive end DeAngelo Malone was the lone Hilltopper named to the All-Conference First Team. Last season Malone was named the C-USA defensive player of the year.

“Year after year DeAngelo has done a good job,” Helton said. “He’s very deserving of that honor. I’m excited for him as I am the other players as well.”

This season Malone had 65 tackles – 11 of which went for loss – with an additional six of them being sacks. Malone also blocked a field goal on Oct. 10 when WKU took down Middle Tennessee State University for the first win of the season.

Redshirt senior Devon Key was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team after finishing the 2020 season fourth in the conference with 86 total tackles.

Playing in 48 games for WKU the defensive back has five interceptions and 188 solo tackles during his time on the Hill.

Senior Dionte Ruffin was named to the All-Conference Second Team following having 11 pass breakups and grabbing his first collegiate interception at Brigham Young University this season.

The defensive back played in 47 games for WKU and has 62 solo tackles to his credit.

Redshirt senior Jordan Meredith was named to All-Conference Second Team after being an honorable mention in 2019. According to PFF College, he ranks No. 2 among C-USA offensive guards with an 83.1 overall blocking rating, including marks of 84.7 pass blocking and 85.2 run blocking.

The offensive lineman and Bowling Green native played in 48 games for WKU and scored a touchdown on Dec. 6 at Charlotte.

Senior punter John Haggerty was named to the All-Conference Second Team after punting 45 times for 2,436 yards during 2020.

The Sydney, Australia native averaged 45.9 yards per punt and has played in 24 games during his time as a member of the Hilltopper football program.

“John has been the guy for us since he got here,” Helton said. “He’s probably one of the best kicking specialists in college football.”

Redshirt sophomore Brayden Narveson was named to the All-Conference Second Team and named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week twice this season.

“For him to come in and do what he did was outstanding,” Helton said. “He was clutch for us and really did a great job.”

The Scottsdale, Arizona native was perfect in PATs this season going 24-of-24 and went 13-of-14 on field goal attempts this season.

Helton said with fingers crossed that Haggerty and Narveson will come back for the 2021 season.

Here were this year’s honorable mentions for the WKU football program. These players received at least one All-Conference vote.

Senior linebacker Kyle Bailey

Redshirt junior long snapper Matt Baldeck

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Ricky Barber

Redshirt junior cornerback Dominique Bradshaw

Junior offensive tackle Mason Brooks

Redshirt senior linebacker Eli Brown

Redshirt senior defensive tackle Jeremy Darvin

Senior safety Antwon Kincade

Redshirt senior wide receiver Xavier Lane

Redshirt senior nickelback Trae Meadows

Sophomore tight end Joshua Simon

Redshirt junior offensive tackle Cole Spencer

Sports Editor Nick Kieser can be reached at nick.kieser036@topper.wku.edu. Follow Nick on Twitter at @KieserNick.