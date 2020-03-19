WKU’s search for a new Associate Provost for Research and Graduate Education ended Thursday.

The university has selected Ranjit Koodali, formerly of the University of South Dakota, to take the role effective July 1, ending a month-long vetting process for a new provost to fill the position.

Koodali was one of four prospects for the position, and gave a presentation at the university’s open forum for candidacy on March 3, 2020.

Koodali has a well-documented history in graduate education, according to an email from Acting Provost Cheryl Stevens. This is most notably derived from his time as Co-Director of the USD Neuroscience, Nanotechnology, and Networks program, also known as N3.

His role in this National Science Foundation Research Traineeship program helped graduate students to facilitate “structured and highly individualized pathways” to both academic and non-academic careers. Koodali, who also took the role of Graduate Dean during this time, has played a role in well over 70 graduate programs to date.

The veteran chemist and graduate director, on his own website, said undergraduate students in his graduate group have received nationally competitive grants, including a number from USD itself, the International Precious Metal Institute and Sigma-Xi Grants-in-Aid-Research Awards.

Currently, Koodali is serving as both an associate editor for Royal Society of Chemistry Advances peer-review journal as well as a member of the GRE Board. It is not currently known if Koodali will continue serving in these positions during his time at WKU.

Koodali, who has spent the past 19 years as a chemistry professor at USD, is a decorated chemist, professor and reviewer. His current USD bio page displays over 20 academic honors from the likes of Publons, the National Science Foundation, the American Chemical Society and more. Koodali was also the first chemist in the Dakotas to become a recognized Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Stevens said Koodali plans to “foster growth” in the current graduate program above all else.

“Please join me in welcoming Dr. Koodali and his family to WKU and the Bowling Green community this summer!” Stevens wrote in the email.

News reporter Brody Rexing can be reached at Brody.Rexing586@topper.wku.edu.