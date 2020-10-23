WKU’s American Society of Civil Engineers started building a bench by the Warren County Judicial Center from start to finish Thursday as part of a service project.

The bench was built for a Bowling Green GO Bus Stop. GO reached out to WKU ASCE to pour the concrete for the bench project.

“They don’t have any benches or anywhere to sit, they just have some shade from trees, so we came in and excavated out some spots to put a concrete slab to anchor some metal benches for them to have a place to sit,” senior civil engineering major Rebecca Hurley said.

None of the trees that provide shade for the bus riders were damaged or affected by this project.

ASCE’s typical service projects have been affected by COVID-19, so this is the largest project they have had since the start of the pandemic.

“This is definitely one of my favorite projects because we got to use our engineering skills,” Hurley said.

The project started at 6:30 am and was worked on until 6:00 pm that evening. Freshman civil engineering major Nathan Cates was there from the beginning.

“They said this is one of the biggest projects they’ve done in the past four years, so hopefully we can figure out some more things to do that are even bigger than this one,” Cates said.

For more information on WKU's ASCE student chapter, visit their website.

