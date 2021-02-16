WKU Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon that the Hilltopper and Lady Topper Basketball series with North Texas this weekend will be postponed to Saturday and Sunday due to inclement winter weather in Texas and Bowling Green.
Both series were originally scheduled to be played on Friday and Saturday.
The Lady Toppers will now host North Texas at 4 p.m. CT Saturday and at 5 p.m. CT Sunday in Diddle Arena. Tickets for the originally scheduled Friday game will now be valid for Sunday.
Both Lady Topper games will still stream online on CUSA.tv.
The Hilltoppers will play the Mean Green at 4 p.m. CT Saturday and 1 p.m. CT Sunday in Denton, Texas. Both games will still stream on CBS Sports Network on Facebook Watch.
