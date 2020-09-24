WKU creates new scholarship offering in-state tuition to 7 bordering states

WKU will expand two pre-existing scholarship programs, including offering in-state tuition to any student in one of Kentucky’s borders, according to a Thursday email from the vice president for enrollment and student experience.

Beginning this fall, students from Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia can go to WKU at in-state tuition rates.

A WKU program formerly offered reduced out-of-state tuition for certain counties in Tennessee and Indiana.

“This change positions WKU as an affordable destination for those evaluating college choices, deepens our existing connections with our surrounding states and expands the talent pipeline that will fuel future workforce within our border region,” Ethan Logan wrote in the email.

Students outside the bordering states who are interested in attending WKU may receive the Tuition Incentive Program when they meet qualifications for any other WKU scholarship.

“This rate, which is a discounted non-resident tuition rate, is available to these students as an addition to an institutional scholarship they may receive from WKU (e.g., merit scholarship, music scholarship, discipline-based scholarship, etc.),” Logan wrote.

Other students will receive the traditional non-resident, out-of-state tuition rate to attend WKU.

Logan also announced a new scholarship that will give children and grandchildren of WKU Alumni who live outside of Kentucky the same tuition rate as a Kentucky resident. The WKU Family Scholarship Program is an existing program administered by the WKU Alumni Grant Program.

According to Logan, the programs are a clear and simple way of out-of-state scholarship models for incoming students.

“We add to this paradigm of access and opportunity an invitation to our neighboring communities just across the state lines, our intent of student participation across the United States, and our commitment to our alumni and their next generation of Hilltoppers across the globe,” Logan wrote.

