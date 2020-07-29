With the fall semester quickly approaching, faculty and staff still have questions about WKU's Big Red Restart plan.

To address the questions and concerns, President Timothy Caboni announced in an email Wednesday that the university has created the Big Red Restart Faculty and Staff Open Forum, for employees with any remaining questions about the Big Red Restart.

Along with President Caboni, the panel will include

Cheryl Stevens, Provost, and Director of Academic Affairs

Susan Howarth, Executive Vice President for Strategy, Operations, and Finance

Todd Stewart, Director of Athletics

Bryan Russell, Chief Facilities Officer

Ethan Logan, Vice President for Enrollment and Student Experience

Mike Reagle, Assistant Vice President of Student Engagement and Executive Director for Housing and Dining

Lynne Holland, Assistant Vice President for Students Life and Dean of Students

David Oliver, Emergency Manager and Director of Environmental Health and Safety

The forum will be via Zoom on Monday, Aug 3 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Student and family open forums will also be available. There will be two forums on Facebook Live on Aug. 3 and Aug. 5 from 4:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m. on WKU's Facebook page.

The forum on Aug. 3 will have representatives from Graves Gilbert Clinic at WKU, Emergency Management, Housing and Dining, Academics, Advising and Student Life.

On Aug. 5, the forum will include representatives from Student Activities, Preston Health and Activities Center, Operation, Parking and Transportation and Athletics.

For those who want to submit a question ahead of time, the link can be found on the university’s website.