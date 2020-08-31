The WKU Department of Theatre and Dance has a newly renovated dance studio this semester.
According to the Department of Theatre and Dance’s twitter, the studio renovation, which took place over the summer, followed the process of design planning, demolition and abatement.The renovated studio includes new harlequin sprung floors, freshly painted walls, new blinds, a new sound system, tech cabinets and new light fixtures.
According to WKU’s 2020-21 operating budget, the Department of Theatre and Dance budget increased by $47,226 this fiscal year. WKU allotted $1,123,208 for the department in 2020-21.
Leo Bertucci can be reached at leo.bertucci665@topper.wku.edu Follow him on Twitter @leober2chee.